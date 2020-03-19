Morgan Stanley Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $44.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.