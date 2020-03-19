Morgan Stanley Trims Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Target Price to $18.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:WHD opened at $8.41 on Monday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $4,462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

