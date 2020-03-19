Morgan Stanley Trims Apache (NYSE:APA) Target Price to $6.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

