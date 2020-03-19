Morgan Stanley Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $12.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $894.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.