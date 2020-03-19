Morgan Stanley Lowers Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $8.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

