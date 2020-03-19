Morgan Stanley Cuts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $14.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

NYSE WMB opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

