Morgan Stanley Cuts Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $21.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WORK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Slack from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.76.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 184.85% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,189.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,786 shares of company stock worth $7,078,486 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Slack by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,993,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

