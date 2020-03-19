Morgan Stanley Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$2.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. TD Securities lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

TSE MEG opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

