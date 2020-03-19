Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) & theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Head to Head Contrast

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 6.69, meaning that its share price is 569% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and theglobe.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -913.25% -2,572.98% -299.75% theglobe.com N/A N/A -830.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and theglobe.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $1.47 million 18.85 -$58.51 million N/A N/A theglobe.com N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

theglobe.com beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

