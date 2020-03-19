MKM Partners Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.73.

TSE ACB opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.80.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

