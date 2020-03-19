Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.26.

MSFT stock opened at $143.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,092.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $15,770,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $3,770,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

