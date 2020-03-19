Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 280,215 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.11% of Microsoft worth $1,361,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

MSFT stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.