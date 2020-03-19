Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in L3Harris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $167.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $149.21 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

