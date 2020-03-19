Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,933 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Targa Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 76.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

