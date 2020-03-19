Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

