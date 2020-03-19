Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $699,000 Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 643,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.37.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.