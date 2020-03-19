Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $697,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

