Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $663,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.367 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

