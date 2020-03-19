Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 1,584,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272,988 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,551,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.