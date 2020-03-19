Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 835 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 107.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

