Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,438 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,968 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 122,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of SRC opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

