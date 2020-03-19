Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,671 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

