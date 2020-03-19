Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,629 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97,629 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

NYSE BAX opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.