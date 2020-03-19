Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. CWM LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

ALK stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

