Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.91.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.