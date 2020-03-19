Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,522 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Deluxe by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

DLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

