Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,253 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 112.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 2,986,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 451.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 63,849 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.24 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. HNI’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

