Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $38.43 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

