Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trustmark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

