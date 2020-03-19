Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

