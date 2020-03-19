Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 1,727.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 58.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 74.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.22 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $252.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

