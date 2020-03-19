Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,988 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

