Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,460 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

NYSE MO opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

