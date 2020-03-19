Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 508 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after buying an additional 902,478 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,213,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,854,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,849,000 after buying an additional 96,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM opened at $206.96 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

