Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $432,000 Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 304,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.