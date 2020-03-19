Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

