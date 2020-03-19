Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 535.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 222,558 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.97. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $66.86.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

