Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $660,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1,445.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NCR by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 318,222 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in NCR by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NCR by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NCR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

