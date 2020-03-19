Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 57,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 198,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Unum Group stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

