Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

