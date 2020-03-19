Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $614,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 159.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $173.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.76. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

