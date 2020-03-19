Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.