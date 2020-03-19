Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,292,000 after acquiring an additional 219,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,883,000 after acquiring an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Duke Realty by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,214,000 after acquiring an additional 537,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of DRE opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.