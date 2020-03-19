Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $567,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

