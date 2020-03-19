Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

