Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1,945.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of PCRX opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

