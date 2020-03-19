Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $127,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

