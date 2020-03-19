Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.