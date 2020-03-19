Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CIT Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,141,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on CIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

