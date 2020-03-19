Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 66,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.